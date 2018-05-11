Haj draws record number of French citizens, reveals new study

JEDDAH : A record number of pilgrims from France will perform Haj this year, Saudi Gazette reported quoting a study carried out by French researchers .

According to the newspaper, the study was revealed at the French Consulate by Dr. Leila Seurat and Dr. Jihan Safar, researchers in political science.

The conference was organized by Saudi cultural department in partnership with the “Cercle des Amis de la Culture Française” (CACF).

Dr. Leila Seurat said more than 20,000 pilgrims from France performed the Haj last year, a number which doubled in the last ten years.

"The pilgrimage to Makkah has been attracting youth and original French citizens in large numbers"

She said since the attack on Paris, the French government has implemented new measures for a better organization of the Haj from France.

“We have conducted surveys and sought advise from all those who performed Haj in previous years in order to organize Haj for French pilgrims in a better way from the arrival of pilgrims to their departure,” she was quoted as saying.

“The rising number of young French Muslims and French citizens performing Haj could be attributed to their keenness on discovering more spiritual horizons and on getting closer to their faith, in a social and cultural reality that makes religious practices very limited.”

She noted that Haj is no more associated with old people, as French Haj trips have seen thousands of 15-35-year olds performing the Islamic spiritual journey to sacred places in Saudi Arabia.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jihan Safar said the Haj market in France has been deeply transformed.

She said that the emergence of young Muslim entrepreneurs, who are very active on the Internet, are playing a crucial role as spiritual guides before and during Haj.

According to the researchers, the results of this study are based on semi-structured interviews carried out in France from August 2016 till January 2018 with travel agencies, guides, associations for the defense of pilgrims and official actors. In addition to the interviews, a pilgrims satisfaction survey was launched.