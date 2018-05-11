Fri May 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

PM Abbasi among Airlines CEOs asked to appear before SC

KARACHI: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday summoned the chief executive officers (CEO) of all airlines of the country to the apex court's Karachi Registry on Saturday, according to Geo News.

The orders came as the chief justice headed a three-judge bench to hear a suo motue case related to fake degrees of airline employees.

The chief justice said the court could summon the prime minister as CEO his airline  when  a Civil Aviation Authority official told him that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi  owns Air Blue  .

The bench also sought explanation as to why complete data from all airlines has still not been submitted to the court.

The CAA official told the court that only the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Shaheen Airlines have provided the required data.

The official said  the court had ordered to verify the data of 1,972 employees of PIA.

He added that the data of 225 staffers has been received of which 108's degrees have been verified.

Geo News reported that  court was informed that 24  degrees of pilots have been discovered to be fake. 

To a question, the CAA official said four airlines are operating in the country.

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast

If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief

Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua

PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms

