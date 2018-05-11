PM Abbasi among Airlines CEOs asked to appear before SC

KARACHI: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday summoned the chief executive officers (CEO) of all airlines of the country to the apex court's Karachi Registry on Saturday, according to Geo News.

The orders came as the chief justice headed a three-judge bench to hear a suo motue case related to fake degrees of airline employees.

The chief justice said the court could summon the prime minister as CEO his airline when a Civil Aviation Authority official told him that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns Air Blue .

The bench also sought explanation as to why complete data from all airlines has still not been submitted to the court.

The CAA official told the court that only the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Shaheen Airlines have provided the required data.

The official said the court had ordered to verify the data of 1,972 employees of PIA.

He added that the data of 225 staffers has been received of which 108's degrees have been verified.

Geo News reported that court was informed that 24 degrees of pilots have been discovered to be fake.

To a question, the CAA official said four airlines are operating in the country.

