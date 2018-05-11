Police gun down three alleged gangsters involved in PML-N office attack





KARACHI: Police claimed to have gunned down three alleged gangsters in a late-night shootout followed by the attack on PML-N office leaving three workers wounded in Lyari on Thursday.

According to details, gangsters attacked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’ election office in Lyari with grenades and automatic weapons, injuring three people late on Thursday. Following the attack police started search operation to apprehend the attackers, on a tip off, they conducted a raid in Kalakot area where three suspected terrorists, allegedly involved in attack on PMLN office, were gunned down in exchange of fire.



Police claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession, adding that the suspected terrorists belonged to the Baba Ladla group of gang war.



