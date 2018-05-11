Fri May 11, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 10, 2018

Manchester City smash Premier League points record


MANCHESTER: Manchester City smashed Premier League records for points earned, goals scored and number of wins with Wednesday´s 3-1 victory against Brighton.

City´s win takes them to 97 points with a game to go, eclipsing Chelsea´s previous mark of 95 points set in 2004/05. City have scored 105 goals and won 31 matches so far.

City´s Danilo and Bernardo Silva netted either side of a Leonardo Ulloa effort for Brighton in the first half and Fernandinho scored a third in the second half.

Yaya Toure was given the chance to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium as he was named in Manchester City´s side for their home clash.

The Ivorian midfielder left the pitch to a huge ovation with five minutes to go.

The veteran midfielder is leaving the club at the end of the season and was handed the captaincy as the champions planned a night of tributes.

Toure, 34, has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City.

His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.


Nadal breaks McEnroe record in Madrid, Del Potro, Sharapova, Halep beaten

Wayne Rooney agrees $17 million ´deal in principle´ to join DC United

Imam-ul-Haq set for Test debut against Ireland

After Shah Rukh Khan’s apology, KKR captain says IPL playoffs place still possible

