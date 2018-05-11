Fri May 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three hurt as PML-N office attacked in Lyari


KARACHI: At least Three people were wounded, including a PML-N’s local leader Aqeel Rehmani as the party’s office in Lyari came under attack by alleged gang war criminals, one of the attackers was also injured in retaliation who was later handed over to rangers.

As per details, alleged gang war elements attacked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’ election office in Lyari with grenades and automatic weapons, injuring three people. One of the attackers was also wounded by guard’s firing and handed over to rangers. All the injured were rushed to nearby medical facility.

Heavy contingent of rangers and police were called in the area. They cordoned off the crime scene and started a search operation to apprehend the accomplices of the attacker.

According police official, gangsters had possibly targeted the office, adding that have launched the investigation to know the reasons behind the attack.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast

Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel blast
If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief

If it's crime to make queries about corruption, it's worth repeating: NAB chief
Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua

Pakistan, India need to engage, resolve disputes: NSA Janjua
PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms

PM chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders on FATA reforms
Load More load more