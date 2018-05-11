Three hurt as PML-N office attacked in Lyari





KARACHI: At least Three people were wounded, including a PML-N’s local leader Aqeel Rehmani as the party’s office in Lyari came under attack by alleged gang war criminals, one of the attackers was also injured in retaliation who was later handed over to rangers.

As per details, alleged gang war elements attacked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’ election office in Lyari with grenades and automatic weapons, injuring three people. One of the attackers was also wounded by guard’s firing and handed over to rangers. All the injured were rushed to nearby medical facility.

Heavy contingent of rangers and police were called in the area. They cordoned off the crime scene and started a search operation to apprehend the accomplices of the attacker.

According police official, gangsters had possibly targeted the office, adding that have launched the investigation to know the reasons behind the attack.