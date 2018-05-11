Mahira Khan congratulates Sonam Kapoor on her wedding

KARACHI: Pakistan’s world renowned showbiz star Mahira Khan congratulated Bollywood film actress Sonam Kapoor on her wedding with Delhi businessman Anand Ahuja.

She said in a tweet: Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor

The wedding ceremony was held in Mumbai on May 8. It was attended by most of the big Bollywood personalities.