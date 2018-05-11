PPP to establish South Punjab province: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that South Punjab would be carved out of Punjab as a separate province by his party.

“We will make South Punjab a separate province if our PPP comes into power,” Bilawal told media persons in Lahore.

His remarks came hours after 20 MNAs and MPAs from South Punjab met Imran Khan and joined his PTI under a written deal to create the new province within first 100 days of the next government.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan had not kept the promises he had made in the last general elections.

“How can Imran Khan establish a new province in 100 days while he could not honor any his promises in five years?” he opined.

“Nobody had supported us when we first raised the voice for South Punjab,” he maintained.

The PPP leader also took a swipe at the leaders of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz (JPSM), which announced its merger with the PTI.

“Where had they been until now? Why didn’t they raise the demand while they were in power for five years?

He said that Nawaz Sharif was trying to put the entire system at state.