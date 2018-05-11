Sarfraz wishes Ireland well ahead of historic first Test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed Wednesday said it was a privilege to be a part of this historic first Test against Ireland.



"All of us are really looking forward to it. Ireland, which has a great tradition of cricket, is playing at home and I wish them all the best at this big moment," he said in an ICC press release issued here.

"Ireland players feature prominently in the ICC ODI and T20I player rankings, and I am confident that in due course they will also make their mark in the Test rankings.”



Pakistan will gain one point with a win against Ireland and reach 87 points while a draw will see them slip to 84 and a loss to 81 points.

The table is led by India at 125 points with South Africa placed second at 112. Australia (106) and New Zealand (102) are placed third and fourth.

The match will be Ireland’s first step towards being ranked on the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings while providing their players with the opportunity to make an entry into the individual rankings with strong performances against the seventh-ranked side.

Ireland captain William Porterfield said it is a massive occasion for everyone involved in Irish cricket and everyone has been looking forward to this big occasion.