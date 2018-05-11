What Taylor Swift finally accepting Katy Perry's apology really means

After sharing a photo of an apology note she received from Katy Perry, singer Taylor Swift has confirmed her long-running feud with the Roar hitmaker is finally over.

The pair first started battling back in 2013, and while Katy has been trying to call it a truce for quite some time, it’s taken Taylor a good five years to finally put the past behind.

But has she actually let go of the grudge? Or is this all a publicity stunt? Here we investigate what Taylor accepting Katy’s apology could really mean.

They are now going to collaborate on some sweet music:

Bad Blood was spilled between the two when Taylor’s backing dancers left her tour to dance on Katy’s, leading the Delicate singer to feel as if she was being “sabotaged”.

But if these two are now back on with their BFF status, we could see them reunite on stage or even collaborate on a song.

Remember when 33-year-old Katy, took to the stage during Taylor’s stage during her ‘Fearless’ tour to surprise fans in LA with a surprise duet performance of her Hot N Cold? It was actually amazing.

Just imagine a mash up of Look What You Made Me Do and Bon Appétit. I can’t even deal.They won’t be singing about the feud anymore:

Both ladies have drawn musical inspiration from their fight in the past, so this could be the start of some epic tunes being written.

You know how musicians love to write about their feelings.

Taylor, 28, in particular loves to sing about her personal life.