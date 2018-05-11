Fri May 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China vows to ‘safeguard’ Iran nuclear deal

BEIJING: China on Wednesday voiced regret over President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and vowed to "safeguard" the agreement.

"China calls on all relevant parties to assume a responsible attitude, bear in mind the long-term and general interest, persist towards a political and diplomatic resolution and properly control disputes, so as to return at an early date to the right track of implementing the deal," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel "extremely worrying"
Altaf Hussain loses legal case to Geo in UK

Altaf Hussain loses legal case to Geo in UK
Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax
Malaysia´s Mahathir sworn in as world´s oldest leader after shock poll win

Malaysia´s Mahathir sworn in as world´s oldest leader after shock poll win
Load More load more