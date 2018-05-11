Abbasi for parliamentary probe into NAB’s money laundering allegations against Nawaz

ISLAMBAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday termed NAB’s allegation against Nawaz Sharif of money laundering to India very serious and called for a parliamentary probe into the matter.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Abbasi said it is a matter of concern that the chief of country’s accountability bureau has leveled such serious allegations against a former prime minister and that too on the basis of a fake report.

On Tuesday, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered complaint verification against Nawaz Sharif and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India. Without mentioning, the NAB referred to a media report on the basis of which the bureau had taken notice.

Later, World Bank denied that its report had any information in this regard and State Bank too rejected NAB’s claims.

Abbasi urged the NA to constitute a committee under Rule 244 and investigate this issue. This House and the nation must be aware of what has been happening in the name of accountability, he added.

He said that we are not expecting justice from the accountability court adding that justice not seen to be done here.