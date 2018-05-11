Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Several Pakistani cities including Lahore, Kasur, Faislabad Islamabad, Peshawar, Chitral, and Gilgit-Baltistan were jolted second time on Wednesday with 6.4 magnitude quakes.

Earlier in the day, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted upper parts of the country. According to details, the epicenter of the morning earthquake was located 30 kilometres from Bannu at a depth of 12 kilometres.

There was no immediate report regarding loss to life or property from anywhere.