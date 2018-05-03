Thu May 03, 2018
May 3, 2018

PIA shifts flight operation to new Islamabad International Airport


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national airline PIA says it has completely shifted the flight operation to the newly-opened Islamabad International Airport.

“All arrivals and departures are taking place from the NIAP now,” said a statement from the national flag-carrier on Thursday.

 “The whole process of transition remained very smooth and swift.”

In his message, PIA President and CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan has congratulated the nation and appreciated the efforts and hard work of airline’s employees who made it possible in record time.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the new airport on May 1.

Designed by French company Aéroports de Paris Ingenierie and CPG Corporation of Singapore, the New Islamabad International Airport is one of Asia's major aviation hubs and destinations.

It is built on 4,238 acres of land and consists of 4-level passenger terminal building, 2 runways, taxiways, apron, parking bays for wide-body aircraft.

