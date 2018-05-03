World Press Freedom Day: Sherry condemns police lathi-charge on journalists





ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman has strongly condemned police lathi-charge on journalists who rallied in the federal capital to mark World Press Freedom Day on Thursday.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, Ms Rehman slammed the capital police for beating up the journalists.

“Media has earned the freedom of expression after a long struggle,” she opined. “Our constitution guarantees freedom of press.”

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq also condemned the police action against journalists, saying the government strongly believes in freedom of expression.

The house will be informed about the latest situation on Friday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani directed Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to brief the house.