Priyanka Chopra responds to her 'secret' wedding speculation

After the hysteria surrounding Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming wedding, social media users made no delay in speculating that Priyanka Chopra too will soon tie the knot.

According to hearsay, the Baywatch actor had secretively gotten hitched after she posted a picture on her Instagram from her weekend getaway to Assam.

On her Instagram post, the Bollywood beauty queen can be seen with a bracelet around her wrist that had been the initial reason for the speculations that had arisen about her reprted marriage, due to its close resemblance with that of a mangalsutra.

The Quantico star, however, wasted no time in bringing those speculations to a halt after she turned to Twitter declining the claim.

"Hahahah! Heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol,” stated her tweet.



