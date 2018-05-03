Meghan Markle's brother advises Prince Harry to call off 'fairytale' wedding

With the entire world now anticipated to witness the royal wedding, take place, Meghan Markle’s brother has urged Prince Harry to cancel the forthcoming nuptials entirely.



In a letter, Meghan Markle’s half estranged brother; Thomas Markle Jr. has vilified Meghan and warned Prince Harry to call off the wedding before it is too late.

The letter by the 51-year-old, revealed to international media outlets stated: “As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.”

He goes on to attack his sister and her relationship with their father.

"What kind of person starts out by using her own father until he's bankrupt, then forgets about him in Mexico leaving him broke, over mostly all her debts. And when it's time to pay him back she forgets her own father like she never knew him.”

The fuming sibling, who hasn’t seen Meghan since 2011, was also furious about not getting an invitation to the wedding.

“It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head. Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn't invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding.

"Who does that? You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it's too late. Meghan is still my sister. She is family. So whatever happens is up to her, whether she wants to forget knowing me or the rest of her family, family comes first. Also, you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we're all distant family to Meg."