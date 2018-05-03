Thu May 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

CJP Nisar takes suo moto of Rs40 deduction on mobile cards

ISLMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took suo motu notice of deduction of Rs 40 on mobile phone cards and issued notices to Attorney General and all the telecom companies.

During hearing of case, the CJP sought details of taxes imposed on the basis of which mobile companies deduct Rs40 from  Rs100 card. 

