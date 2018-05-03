Thu May 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

Indian boy leaves Pakistan with 'a smile on his face' after being released on humantrian grounds

Pakistan has released an Indian boy who was arrested for inadvertently crossing the border between the two countries, senior journalist Hamid Mir said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

According to Mr Mir, Pakistan's famous singer Shehzad Roy has also played a role in the release of Jitendra. 

The host of Pakistan most's famous talkshow Captial Talk, said the boy who has been suffering from a blood disease was sent to India today (Thursday).

He commended Shehzad Roy and others for securing the release of the Indian boy.

" Today he gone back from Pakistan with a smile on his face thank you @ShehzadRoy and many others for helping him like good humans," he wrote.

    India
    Jitendra
