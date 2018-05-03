Thu May 03, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

India’s largest transgender festival kicks off

Celebrated every year at the Koothandavar Temple in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Koovagam - the country’s largest transgender festival - kicked off recently.

The festival attracts transvestites from all parts of India to participate in a re-enactment of a tale of Mahabharata.

It commemorates the myth of Hindu Lord Krishna taking female form in order to marry Lord Aravan – a warrior who fought the Mahabharata War against rivals - for which trangenders dress up in a symbolic act to marry Lord Aravan.

The next day they mourn the death of Aravan - who sacrificed his life on the battlefield – by breaking their bangles.

Koovagam lasts for about 18 days and is considered as the biggest jamboree for the gender.

The unique gathering also entails various beauty pageants, seminars (that discuss basic transgender rights), music and dance competitions and events. 

