Thu May 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

Ranveer Singh dons Charlie Chaplin-avatar while vacationing in Switzerland

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is in Switzerland these days as he is busy promoting a tourism campaign in the ‘land of the alps’.

The ‘Padmaavat’ star recently transformed into great comic actor Charlie Chaplin and the resemblance is too much to ignore.

While visiting Chaplin’s World Museum in Vevey, the 32-year-old actor paid tribute to one of the biggest comic actors to date, honouring Charlie with displays and memorabilia, leaving everyone stunned.

Sharing the pictures with his fans on Twitter  of when he emulated Charlie Chaplin, Ranveer Singh wrote:

In another one of his posts Ranveer, quoting Charlie Chaplin, posted:

“To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!” - Charlie Chaplin

Ranveer, owing to his efforts of boosting the tourism of Switzerland, will soon be having a network of train launched and named after him, titled ‘Ranveer on Tour.’ 

On the work front, the actor just wrapped up shooting for ‘Gully Boy’ and will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next ‘Simmba’. 

