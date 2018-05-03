Wife flies from UK to India on husband’s passport





DUBAI: In a shocking incident of airport security lapse, an Indian businesswoman flew from Manchester to New Delhi on her husband’s passport without being noticed by authorities. The airline apologised over inconvenience and launched investigation that how a woman flew 4,200 miles on someone else’ document.

As per report, Geeta Modha accidentally picked up her spouse Dilip's passport when she set off on a business trip to India on 23 April.



Interestingly, she was able to check-in and clear her boarding without any hassle and flew to India. Moreover, Modha had a stop-over in Dubai before she flew to India and the need to show her passport did not arise as she has an Overseas Citizenship of India card.

The mistake was only discovered in Delhi and She was refused entry into India and was sent Dubai on the next available flight. Emirates apologised saying its "usual high standards were not followed".

Mrs Modha then reportedly had to strand at Dubai airport overnight until the airline could get her passport on the next flight from Manchester.



