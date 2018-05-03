MQM-P factions mend differences, annouce to hold joint rally on May 5





KARACHI: In a bid to bridge differences, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad and PIB factions on Wednesday announced to hold a joint rally at Tanki Ground in Karachi's Liaquatabad area on May 5.

Apparently, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Liqatabad gathering brought MQM-P’s PIB and Bhadurabad groups together, after which both the factions have decided to hold a joint rally at the same venue to mobilize their voters.

Farooq Sattar, who had called off May 4 rally earlier, was flanked by Kunwar Naveed, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Amir Khan at Bahadurabad office where they held a press conference to announce their decision.

On the occasion, Sattar said; "Let's begin a new journey,” adding that 90 percent of the Pak Sarzameen Party members will return in the fold of MQM-Pakistan if party succeeds to organize a joint-rally.

The decision to hold joint rally came days after PPP’s gathering at the stronghold of the MQM in the metropolis, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party will free Karachi from 'Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat', adding that Karachi's mandate was always hijacked by use of force. PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders.

Responding to Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s accusations, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that the PPP was responsible for the dismal state of affairs in Karachi.

“Those who have sown the seed of hatred in Liaquatabad should be ready for a befitting response,” he said; “We will not allow you to proceed with your nefarious designs.” He added that around 85 percent of the city’s residents had given their mandate to MQM-Pakistan.