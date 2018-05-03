Rs 300 million allocated for Gwadar Institute in budget

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee for Planning and Development on Wednesday was informed that Rs 300 million had been allocated in the budget for establishing Gwadar Institute.

The officials of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform told the committee that the Gwadar Institute would be a research institute and would provide all the research and information regarding the Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The chairman of the committee Agha Shahzaib Durrani expressed his dismay over the absence of secretary planning and ordered that he should ensure his presence in the next meeting.

The committee members said CPEC was impossible without Balochistan and no development work could be carried out by ignoring the province.

They said more projects should be started for the people of Gwadar and Balochistan and they should be provided provided quality education and jobs.

The officials of the ministry informed the committee members that Higher Education Commission (HEC) had prepared 299 projects for the students of Gwadar and they would be given scholarships while 6 percent quota had been set aside for them.



