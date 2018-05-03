I am contesting against invisible forces: Nawaz Sharif

SADIQABAD: PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has said that he has been fighting an invisible force.

“I have no competition with Imran Khan. He is insignificant. Zardari sahib, I have no match with you too. Our contest is against an invisible force,” Sharif told a gathering of supporters in Sadiqabad on Wednesday.

He said that the next election should be considered a referendum and a revolution.

Sharif said that he had been ousted from power just because he had not taken salary from his son.

“Who ended the load-shedding in this country? Who restored peace in Karachi? Who built motorways, hospitals and universities,” he questioned.

The deposed PM said that all the country’s poor would be given health cards if his party came into power again.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said the rally in Sadiqabad also had crowd from the same city, but the leader of the entire Pakistan.

She said the political turncoats would not succeed this time around, hailing Khawaja Asif for his loyalty.

"People hold Khawaja Asif in high esteem for he is a loyal person. The entire city turned up to welcome Asif after he was disqualified."

The former first daughter said the ones deserting the party would meet such an end that they would think ten times before jumping ship.