Thu May 03, 2018
May 2, 2018

Yasmeen Raja leads anti India protest in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: A protest demonstration led by Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM), Chairperson Yasmeen Raja was staged in Drabgam area of Pulwama district in Indian occupied Kashmir against the killings of three youth by Indian troops in the area on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Yasmeen Raja while addressing the mourners denounced the forces’ action.

She deplored that the global rights bodies, activists, and Indian civil society members had turned a blind eye to the killings in the occupied territory.

Earlier, Yasmeen Raja along with a party delegation visited the residence of martyr Sameer Ahmed Butt at Drabgam and offered condolences with his family members.

The delegation also paid tributes to two other youth, Shahid Ashraf Dar and Aaqib Ahmed who were martyred by the troops in Drabgam.


