Thu May 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature ever observed on Earth

Nawabshah on Monday baked at the 50.2 Celsius and this might be the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet during April, Washington Post reported .

The newspaper based its report on an observation made by Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist at Meteo France, on Twitter.

Kapikian said  it was the warmest April temperature ever recorded in Pakistan and for the entire Asian continent.

Quoting Chirtopher Burt, an expert on global weather extremes, the Post wrote the temperature in the Pakistani city was also the highest "yet reliably observed on Earth in modern records.

Randy Cerveny, a rapporteur for the agency’s committee on extreme records, told the newspaper that he would trust Burt’s take. “He’s pretty thorough about those things,” Cerveny said in an email. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nobody will be allowed to hijack Karachi again: CM

Nobody will be allowed to hijack Karachi again: CM
Two dead in Attock bus attack

Two dead in Attock bus attack
Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign

Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign
NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department
Load More load more