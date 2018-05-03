Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature ever observed on Earth

Nawabshah on Monday baked at the 50.2 Celsius and this might be the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet during April, Washington Post reported .

The newspaper based its report on an observation made by Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist at Meteo France, on Twitter.

Kapikian said it was the warmest April temperature ever recorded in Pakistan and for the entire Asian continent.



Quoting Chirtopher Burt, an expert on global weather extremes, the Post wrote the temperature in the Pakistani city was also the highest "yet reliably observed on Earth in modern records.

Randy Cerveny, a rapporteur for the agency’s committee on extreme records, told the newspaper that he would trust Burt’s take. “He’s pretty thorough about those things,” Cerveny said in an email.