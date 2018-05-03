Thu May 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
May 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah wins writers´ footballer of the year award

LONDON: Mohamed Salah was named as the football writers´ footballer of the year on Tuesday, completing a personal double after winning the players´ award for his incredible goal-scoring feats for Liverpool.

The Egypt international narrowly topped the poll of the 400-strong Football Writers´ Association (FWA) membership ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was in third place.

Between them, Salah, signed by the Reds from Roma last summer, and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the Premier League title with five games remaining, collected more than 90 per cent of the journalists´ votes.

Salah, who struggled to make an impact during his first spell in England at Chelsea, has scored 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions in his first season for Liverpool.

He has spearheaded Jurgen Klopp´s team´s push towards a potential place in the Champions League final -- the Reds lead Roma 5-2 ahead of Wednesday´s semi-final second leg in Italy.

The 25-year-old, who was last month crowned the players´ player of the year, becomes the first African winner of the FWA accolade, which has been awarded since 1948.

"It has been the tightest call since 1968/69, when there was a dead heat between Tony Book of Manchester City and Derby´s Dave Mackay," said FWA chairman Patrick Barclay.

"Right up to the last week or so we thought it might happen again, so strong was the support for Kevin De Bruyne, but Mo Salah´s relentless match-winning form, exemplified by his two great goals against Roma, seems to have swung the vote by a very narrow margin."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

´Earn respect´, Langer vows new culture as Aussie coach

´Earn respect´, Langer vows new culture as Aussie coach
Iranian women disguise themselves as men to watch a football match

Iranian women disguise themselves as men to watch a football match
Egypt minister vows to resolve 'dispute' with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after ad row

Egypt minister vows to resolve 'dispute' with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after ad row
Liverpool reach Champions League final after nervy night in Rome

Liverpool reach Champions League final after nervy night in Rome
Load More load more