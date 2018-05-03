Hazara community pledges support to defeat hostile agenda in meeting with COAS





QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met notables of the Hazara community in Quetta, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to ISPR's statement, representatives shared concerns about target killing of Hazara community. COAS shared grief and offered Fateha for departed souls. Hazara community posed full trust in Pakistan Army and pledged their support in defeating hostile agenda.



Army Chief said that while nothing can compensate the loss of dear ones, he assured Hazara community brethren that those who have targeted them shall suffer twice as much, adding that state is responsible for security of its citizens and all institutions are concerned for this, said ISPR.

"Each and every causality including from Hazara community is of concern to us and our brave security forces are performing their best and willingly offering monumental sacrifices to bring lasting peace to the country," siad Army Chief.



COAS said that during 2018 alone, so far 37 security personnel have laid their lives in Quetta, adding ;"Through a unified national efforts we have turned the tide of terrorism, however a lot is still being done against inimical designs to reverse the gains by exploiting various fault lines."



"We have busted many terrorists’ networks and we know how these networks are being supported by hostile agencies. We are Muslim first and then anything else. Every Pakistani is irrespective of religion, sect, language or caste has to stay steadfast and united to defeat hostile forces trying to create divisions," said Army Chief General Bajwa.

"We shall defeat hostile attempts through national cohesion. Anything & everything which is for the betterment of security of people of Pakistan shall be done,”added COAS.

“I expect the youth to stay focused on their positive endeavors towards self and nation building. Trust and assist state in taking Pakistan forward to its rightful destination."



DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti were part of the meeting.

The notables of Hazara community agreed to call off conclude the protest in the meeting with Army Chief and other civil and security officials.



Army Chief had reviewed security situation in the provincial capital before meeting with the notables of Hazara community to remove their reservations who have been staging sit-in across the city against the target killing of community members, demanding provision of protection and security.