Thu May 03, 2018
Sports

May 1, 2018

Chitral's traditional festivities to be revived with ‘Mulki Polo Tournament’

CHITRAL: In an effort to revive the traditional festivals, Chitral will hold the centuries-old ‘Mulki Cup Polo Tournament’ in its historical form.

The tournament which had been discontinued since 1968, will now be held once again from 3rd to 13th May 2018 at the district’s iconic Polo Ground.

The decision was made by the local government in an attempt to preserve the culture of Chitral and breathe life into the traditional festivals of the region.

Aside from the Polo tournament, the celebration will feature a multitude of cultural events that include folk dances and songs, with Music of Reed Instruments featuring pure Chitrali sitar and pasture flute along with Khowar poetry, folklore and fairytales. The festivities will offer a variety of traditional cuisines along with ample other sports like volley ball, tug of war and archery.

After the conclusion of the Mulki Cup Polo Tournament, the Kalash Festival (Chilim Jusht) will be celebrated from 14th to 16th May 2018, along with Jashan-e-Chitral that will be participated by locals as well as international tourists.

Chitral District is known for its resonant and concrete cultural legacy that reflects starkly from the way of life of those that dwell in the region. The area’s valued cultural traditions were conserved and upheld by the rulers of the land, since the time it had been a princely state.

However, after the district joined the Federation of Pakistan in 1969, the culture, traditions and festivities had largely been neglected, up until 2002 when the District Administration in Chitral made efforts to restore them.


