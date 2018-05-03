Thu May 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Ananad Ahuja finally confirm wedding

The questions arising about Sonam Kapoor and Ananad Ahuja have finally been put to rest as an official statement from both families has confirmed the date of the wedding.

As per reports by Indian media outlets, a joint statement released by the Kapoor and the Ahuja families have affirmed that the power couple of Sonam and Ananad will tie the knot on May 8 in Mumbai.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the joint statement.

Sonam is presently on tour for the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which will hit theaters on June 1.

