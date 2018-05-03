Football fan rents crane to watch match after getting banned from stadium

A football enthusiast took his fascination with the sport to a whole new level when he decided to hire a crane to watch the match after the stadium barred him from entering.

The fervent fan from Turkey had been denied entrance inside the Ataturk Stadium for a period of one year which had disabled him from watching his favorite team Denizlispor football club, clash with Gaziantepspor. The man, however, was not willing to let hindrances stop him from watching the match and that is when he rented a crane and parked it right outside the stadium to enjoy the match.

The energized man with the team’s flag was seen from above and had released a wave of enthusiasm among the other spectators who cheered him on.

The reasons as to why the Turkish man was deterred from entering the premises of the stadium still remain unidentified.



