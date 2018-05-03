Thu May 03, 2018
May 1, 2018

Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali's sexist remarks cause social media outrage

Men and women from different walks of life are condemning the recent misogynistic and derogatory remarks, made by PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali in reference to the women attending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) rally in Lahore on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had commented about PTI’s female supporters staying: “The women who attended the rally were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from."

Minister of State for Power, Abid Sher Ali had also thrown in his two cents on Sunday while narrating the scuffle during the budget speech at the Parliament House, when PTI’s chief whip Shireen Mazari had asked him to not be in close physical contact with her and maintain a distance. The lawmaker hailing from Faisalabad had retorted saying “there is nothing to touch in her”, while addressing a large crowd.

A number of comments and tweets are pouring in from people on social media. Some of them are as follows:



