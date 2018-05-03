No play before lunch on fourth day of Kent v Pakistan

CANTERBURY, United Kingdom: A wet outfield meant there was no play before lunch on the fourth and final day of Pakistan´s tour opener against Kent at Canterbury on Tuesday but prospects of a resumption were improving after two days´ worth of washouts.

The St Lawrence ground outfield was flooded on Monday but had drained remarkably well under sunny blue skies on Tuesday.

However, the umpires were still concerned about damp patches in and around the square, as well as towards the boundary edge.

The officials brought forward lunch to 12:30pm (1130 GMT), with a view to holding a further inspection afterwards.

Rain meant no play was possible on either Sunday or Monday.

Kent are 39 for one in reply to Pakistan´s first innings 168, a total in which Imam-ul-Haq´s 61 was the top score.

Uncapped at Test level, Imam´s inclusion in the tour squad sparked controversy given the 22-year-old left-hander is the nephew of Pakistan chief selector and former international batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

But Imam did his best to change the minds of the doubters with nine fours in a 111-ball innings spanning nearly three hours played in typically English overcast and swing-friendly conditions that favoured the bowlers, with medium-pacer Will Gidman taking five for 47.

Kent were one for one in reply when Hasan Ali, one of the stars of Pakistan´s one-day Champions Trophy tournament win in Britain last year, had Daniel Bell-Drummond lbw.

But Sean Dickson 24 not out and Kent captain Joe Denly 12 not out saw the hosts through to Saturday´s close without further loss.

After this match, Pakistan face Northamptonshire before providing the opposition for Ireland´s inaugural Test, in Malahide, from May 11-15.

Pakistan then recross the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England at Lord´s (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).