Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building an animal shelter

Bollywood’s top actor, Anushka Sharma has announced a project close to her heart at the mark of her 30th birthday.



Known to be a strong advocate for the rights of animals, the actor, in celebration of her 30th birthday, announced her decision to open up an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai, to support her “fellow living beings.”

The 'Pari' actor had taken to Twitter to reveal that she is finally ready to materialize her long-borne dream of opening up an animal shelter.

"I'm building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai - a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured. This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion - all in due course of time," read Anushka’s tweet.





Earlier during the day, cricketer Virat Kohli had also posted a birthday message for his wife, saying “Happy Birthday my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you.”



