Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards

Enjoying a large number of fan following in Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy will return to the country in order to attend the magnanimous Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards.

The pleasant news was shared by the franchise’ chairman Javed Afridi on Twitter.

The glitzy award ceremony will be held on April 30 which cricket legends Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara will also attend. The show will be hosted by Peshawar Zalmi in collaboration with PTV.

Darren Sammy is adored by a large number of Pakistanis and the cricketer has always reciprocated these feelings with warmth and love while posting positively about Pakistan during his stay here for PSL.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes
Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'

Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'
Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history

Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history
Pakistan hockey hero seeks heart transplant in India

Pakistan hockey hero seeks heart transplant in India
Load More load more