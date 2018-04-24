After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards

Enjoying a large number of fan following in Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy will return to the country in order to attend the magnanimous Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards.

The pleasant news was shared by the franchise’ chairman Javed Afridi on Twitter.

The glitzy award ceremony will be held on April 30 which cricket legends Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara will also attend. The show will be hosted by Peshawar Zalmi in collaboration with PTV.

Darren Sammy is adored by a large number of Pakistanis and the cricketer has always reciprocated these feelings with warmth and love while posting positively about Pakistan during his stay here for PSL.