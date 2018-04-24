Meesha Shafi hires lawyers to represent her in sexual harassment case against Ali Zafar

Meesha Shafi has hired services of two lawyers who will represent her in a case against singer and actor Ali Zafar whom she has accused of sexual harassment.

The model and singer used her Twitter account on Tuesday to inform the media and her followers about the development a day after Ali Zafar issued her legal notice.

"I have appointed Barrister @pansota1 and @nighatdad as my legal counsels to look after all issues pertaining to my sexual harassment claim against Ali Zafar. Media is requested to contact them to get any update on the ongoing issue,” she wrote.

Ali Zafar on Monday sent a legal notice of Rs100 million to singer Meesha Shafi after the latter leveled allegations of sexual harassment against her colleague.



According to the notice, a defamation suit will be filed against Meesha upon her failure to issue an apology to Ali Zafar on electronic media within two weeks. Advocate Ali Sibtain Fazli, who is the legal counsel of Ali Zafar, said the media will be informed of further proceedings in the case.

Ali Zafar had broken his silence earlier this week on the matter when he had categorically denied all claims of harassment lodged against him by Meesha.

Meesha making first of its kind allegations in the entertainment industry had claimed that she was sexually harassed more than once by Zafar. Ali Zafar’s bandmates refute Meesha’s claims of harassment at jam session.

The Coke Studio singer in his official statement had said, “He is the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, mycolleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander defamation and general unkindness.” Ali Zafar in his tweet further said, “I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here.”



