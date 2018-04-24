American diplomat put on black list for killing Pakistani youth in road accident

ISLAMABAD: Name of a US diplomat involved in a road accident in Islamabad has been put on the black list, the federal government told the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid told the court that Colonel Jospeh, defence attache at US embassy, could neither be arrested nor tried in the court due to diplomatic immunity. The diplomat, however, is not allowed to leave the country.

He argued that the Vienna Convention provide diplomats immunity against trial if they are found involved in any incident while discharging their duties.

The DAG said the diplomat could only be tried if he withdraws his diplomatic immunity.

He said putting name of a diplomat on the Exit Control List is a lengthy process.

On April, 7 the US diplomat has rammed his vehicle into a motorbike, killing Ateeq Baig and injuring his cousin.

The Islamabad High Court has also sought response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.