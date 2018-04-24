Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan cricket team sans Amir leaves for England

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team in wee hours on  Monday left for the England/Ireland tour, while Mohammad Amir will join the team on Wednesday.

As per details,  Sarfaraz-led team will kick off the tour with a warm-up match against Kent on April 28, while the second tour match they will play against Northamptonshire on May 4. Pakistan has included five uncapped players in the 16-man squad.

During the tour, Pakistan will play one Test match against Ireland, two Test matches against England, and 2 Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland.

Pakistan will face Ireland on May 11 before taking on England in two Test matches on May 24 and June 1. The team will also play two T20 internationals against Scotland on May 12 and 13.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes
After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards

After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards
Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'

Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'
Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history

Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history
Load More load more