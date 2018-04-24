Pakistan cricket team sans Amir leaves for England

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team in wee hours on Monday left for the England/Ireland tour, while Mohammad Amir will join the team on Wednesday.

As per details, Sarfaraz-led team will kick off the tour with a warm-up match against Kent on April 28, while the second tour match they will play against Northamptonshire on May 4. Pakistan has included five uncapped players in the 16-man squad.

During the tour, Pakistan will play one Test match against Ireland, two Test matches against England, and 2 Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland.

Pakistan will face Ireland on May 11 before taking on England in two Test matches on May 24 and June 1. The team will also play two T20 internationals against Scotland on May 12 and 13.