Shane Warne lashes out at Cricket Aurstralia





SYDNEY: Former skipper Shane Warne has lambasted Cricket Australia, in his tweet he hit out at the board, saying that "greed" is the main reason behind the decision to expand the Big Bash League next summer.

Cricket great Warne believed that Australian cricket board's greed is the reason of a divide between Cricket Australia and its players.

It is learnt that the angst between the Australian Cricketers Association and CA continues almost a year after the two parties fought a bitter dispute over pay and conditions.

The World's on of the best spinner, Warne, who took to social media to vent his displeasure, has suggested a rush for cash is the reason why the BBL will leap from a 43-game competition this season to 59 next summer, including finals, as part of the sport's overall $1.2 billion broadcast rights deal.

Former leg-spinner in his tweet said; "Australian Cricket should be an equal partnership between the players & the board, then everyone would be on the same page, sure they won’t always agree - but if both parties attitude is - what’s best for Australian Cricket & not themselves - then Cricket & the fans would b happy."





BBL, in 2017, moved to an expanded 43-game competition as the eight franchises played 10 matches each and fans will be treated to even more T20 domestic action next summer.

It has been reported that an expanded BBL, with more focus on the finals, would offer more value to broadcasters. Earlier this month, Channel Seven and Fox Sports clinched the broadcast rights to Australian cricket for the next six years, in a deal worth AUD 1.2 billion with CA.