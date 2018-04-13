Malala, Jolie, Aishwarya, Deepika among most admired women in the world





LONDON: Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest noble laureate, has been included among the world's most admired women in 2018 list, ranked seventh, surpassing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, singer Madonna as well as Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

According to details, a total of 37,000 people took part in the survey, with 35 countries represented, based on an annual survey conducted by YouGov. Angelina Jolie tops the list for the second year in a row, and the top 20 includes names from the world of entertainment, politics and activism.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ranked 11 on the list, followed by two more Bollywood stars, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who come in at number 12 and 13. This is the first time any of them have been featured on the list.

Other entertainment personalities in the top 15 include Oprah Winfrey (3), Emma Watson (6), Taylor Swift (9) and Madonna (10). Michelle Obama is at number 2, Hillary Clinton at number 5 and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai comes in at number 8.