Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
April 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan civilian deaths and injuries from suicide attacks double

KABUL: The number of civilians killed and wounded by suicide bombings and “complex attacks” in Afghanistan has more than doubled so far this year, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Suicide bombings and attacks by militant groups killed or maimed 751 people from January through March, one-third of total civilian cases, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said. Attacks are considered “complex” when the assailants employ a variety of means.

One suicide attack in January carried out in vehicles disguised as ambulances, killed more than 100 people in Kabul.

Overall, UNAMA recorded 763 civilian deaths and 1,495 injuries in the first quarter, similar to the same period in each of the past two years. Fighting on the ground was the second-leading cause of civilian deaths and injuries.

Cases attributed to anti-government forces, mainly the Taliban and Daesh, increased 6 percent year-on-year to 1,500. Civilian deaths and injuries caused by pro-government forces dropped 13 percent to 407, continuing a trend from 2017.

The United Nations is investigating an Afghan Air Force attack on the Taliban last week that killed civilians attending a religious ceremony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Strikes against Syria: what possible impacts?

Strikes against Syria: what possible impacts?
Malala, Jolie, Aishwarya, Deepika among most admired women in the world

Malala, Jolie, Aishwarya, Deepika among most admired women in the world
16 dead in attack at Iraq funeral of anti-Daesh fighters

16 dead in attack at Iraq funeral of anti-Daesh fighters
Trump nominee Pompeo pledges to rebuild State Department

Trump nominee Pompeo pledges to rebuild State Department
Load More load more