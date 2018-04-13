No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday paid rich tribute to the martyrs and war heroes of the country, saying peace prevails in Pakistan owing to their sacrifices them.



The Army Chief was addressing as a chief guest at an award distribution ceremony held at GHQ.

Senior military officials, war heroes and families of the martyrs attended the ceremony.

According to ISPR, Sitara-e-Imtiaz was conferred on 32 military officers, four personnel and officers were awarded the UN Medal, two officers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Jurat and 33 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat.



Martyrs' awards were received by their family members.

Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that peace and stability has been restored in the country as a result of the sacrifices rendered by martyrs and ghazis.

He said that no medal or worldly benefit can substitute the sacrifice of martyrs. He said Pakistan has successfully defeated the menace of terrorism.

The Army Chief went on to say that no power on earth can cast an evil eye on Pakistan till valiant mothers and daughters of this great nation continue sending their sons and brothers to defend the motherland.