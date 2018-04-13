Fri April 13, 2018
April 12, 2018

CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice of the molestation and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Noor Fatima, occurred in Chichawatni.

She was burnt alive after allegedly molestation and she was taken to the hospital but could not succumb to her injuries.

The locals of the area and family members of the victimized girl appealed to the chief justice for taking to task the culprits into the matter.

In this regard, the chief justice directed the Punjab inspector general of police to present the report within 24 hours. (Web Desk/APP)

