Sania Mirza shuts down troll who told her she is "no longer an Indian"

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza had a perfect reply to a man who objected to her criticizing a general apathy towards rape of an eight year old girl in India .

"Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach," she wrote on Twitter while commenting on a news item regarding the cirme that took place in her country.

Incensed at the tennis star's tweet, a user pointed to her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and went on say that she no longer was an Indian.

"With all respect madam which country are you talking abt.Last time I checked u had married into Pakistan. You no longer are a Indian. And if u must tweet thn also tweet for the innocents killed by Pak terror outfits."

Sania Mirza shut him down with a with a perfect reply in her next tweet:

"First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity! ," she wrote.



