Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Happy 8th wedding anniversary Sania and Shoaib!

It has been eight years since Indo-Pak’s favourite couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot, and all this time the two have really stood by each other.

Mirza, an ace tennis player from India, married Malik, top cricketer from Pakistan, on April 12, 2010.

The couple soon became eye-candy of millions of fans who were ecstatic on the union of their two individual favourite sportspersons.

In these eight years, the two have not shied away from confessing their love for each other, with both Sania and Shoaib tweeting every now and then in their partner’s admiration.

On account of Sania and Shoaib’s anniversary, Pakistani cricketer Usama Mir extending heartfelt felicitations to the couple, tweeted:

Here’s wishing the two a long life and many more years of togetherness to come ahead. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis
Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension: report

Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension: report
Pakistan wins another bronze as wrestler Muhammad Bilal defeats UK’s Ramm at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan wins another bronze as wrestler Muhammad Bilal defeats UK’s Ramm at Commonwealth Games
In Pictures: Pakistan's Asad Butt wrestles with India's Kumar Sushil during Commonwealth Games

In Pictures: Pakistan's Asad Butt wrestles with India's Kumar Sushil during Commonwealth Games
Load More load more