Happy 8th wedding anniversary Sania and Shoaib!

It has been eight years since Indo-Pak’s favourite couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot, and all this time the two have really stood by each other.

Mirza, an ace tennis player from India, married Malik, top cricketer from Pakistan, on April 12, 2010.

The couple soon became eye-candy of millions of fans who were ecstatic on the union of their two individual favourite sportspersons.

In these eight years, the two have not shied away from confessing their love for each other, with both Sania and Shoaib tweeting every now and then in their partner’s admiration.

On account of Sania and Shoaib’s anniversary, Pakistani cricketer Usama Mir extending heartfelt felicitations to the couple, tweeted:

Here’s wishing the two a long life and many more years of togetherness to come ahead.

