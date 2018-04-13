Irrfan’s spokesperson rubbishes rumours of actor suffering from last stage of cancer

After one of Bollywood’s A-list celebrities Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last month, the actor’s fans have been left in a state of grief.



And his fans were even more shocked when they learnt that Irrfan’s health is worsening as his cancer has reached the final stage, leaving only one month for him to live, according to a rumour that had been doing rounds all over the social media.

However, Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson refuting these rumours has requested the media and fans not to consider these ‘social media statuses’ as updates on the actor’s actual health.

“This latest round of news being spread through social media in the last few days about Irrfan’s health is absolutely false and there’s no truth to it whatsoever. We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan’s way. However it’s not right to spread rumours through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone’s health,” said Irrfan’s representative.

This has come only a few days after Indian film journalist Umair Sandhu tweeted that Irrfan’s cancer was in its final stage creating immense panic and frenzy amongst the online community.

Irrfan Khan is currently in UK seeking treatment for the rare disease; while his movie ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has just crossed the 150 crore mark at the Chinese box office recently.



