Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
April 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two dinosaurs fetch over 1.4 million euros each in Paris sale

Paris, France: Two dinosaur skeletons marketed as hip design objects-- one of a diplodocus, the other of an allosaurus -- sold for more than 1.4 million euros ($1.7 million) apiece at auction in Paris on Wednesday.

"The same foreign buyer acquired the two dinosaurs," the Drouot auction house said, hailing "exceptional" prices for dinosaurs, though neither was a record.

The diplodocus -- a herbivorous giant measuring 12 metres long from nose to tail -- fetched 1.44 million euros, compared with 1.41 million for the carnivorous allosaurus, a minnow in dinosaur terms at just 3.8 metres (12.5 feet) long.

The two dinosaurs roamed the Earth during the late Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago.

Only about five dinosaur skeletons are put up for auction around the world every year, mostly snapped up by ultra-rich collectors or museums in Europe or the US.

But auctioneers have noted a surge in interest in China.

"Dinosaurs have become cool, trendy -- real objects of decoration, like paintings," fossil sales expert Iacopo Briano told AFP ahead of the auction, citing Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage as fans of such outsize prehistoric ornaments.

The nationality of Wednesday´s buyer was not revealed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Strikes against Syria: what possible impacts?

Strikes against Syria: what possible impacts?
Malala, Jolie, Aishwarya, Deepika among most admired women in the world

Malala, Jolie, Aishwarya, Deepika among most admired women in the world
16 dead in attack at Iraq funeral of anti-Daesh fighters

16 dead in attack at Iraq funeral of anti-Daesh fighters
Trump nominee Pompeo pledges to rebuild State Department

Trump nominee Pompeo pledges to rebuild State Department
Load More load more