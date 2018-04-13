Actor Tracy Morgan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES: American actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2,633rd star here on Tuesday.

Rising from a tough residence, past a four years recovery from an accident and comedy series ‘Saturday Night Live’, the 49-year-old kneeled down to kiss the brass star on the floor.

“When I was a poor kid growing up in the projects in Brooklyn, I would never dream of having a star on the Walk of Fame,” he said.

“But now that I’m here, I have to tell you I feel pretty comfortable,” the 30 Rock star added. “I’ll tell you why! Because of the smell of weed and stale urine — it’s just like being in the projects. What would really make me feel at home, if somebody spray painted graffiti on my star.”

The ceremony went flanked with the second episode of his series "The Last O.G." which he celebrated with Martin Lawrence and co-producer Jordan Peele.

Morgan had, earlier, fell severely injured after a wall mart truck had crashed into his limousine in 2014, killing his friend in the accident.



