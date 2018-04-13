Nicki Minaj back with a bang, releasing two songs in one go

American rapper Nicki Minaj will unleash two new songs ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun-Li’ this week at one go.

Being a low profile on Instagram, the 35-year-old singer broke her five months silence on Monday to announce two new additions for her album ‘The Pinkprint’.

The ‘Anaconda’ vocalist made the return with two different posters and a deadline for both the releases – dolled up as a channel cosplay video game character Chun-Li from 'Street Fighter', she captioned, "#ChunLi Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere."

Her album ‘The Pinkprint’ happens to be more like a celebration as she is very happy in her life, she announced last year.

"This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy,” she added, "I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I'm loving her."

"I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life” she added.







