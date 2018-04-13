Imran says preparations underway at Adiala Jail to welcome Nawaz Sharif

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that preparations have started at Adiala Jail to welcome the Na-Ahal (disqualified) and corrupt Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif).



Imran made these remarks in a reply to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s comments that there are reports that preparations are underway in the Adiala Jail to welcome "a special guest".

Addressing the FATA Workers Convention here Wednesday, Imran Khan said “We will merge FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa immediately after coming in power after winning the elections.”

“We have also formed a committee for FATA, recommendations are forwarded by the committee for reforms.”

Mega projects will be started in the FATA, he said, adding that every year, Rs 100 billion will be spent on the development of there.

FATA people will have an equal say in the decisions taken regarding FATA, Khan said and added that I will fight for the rights of FATA and its people.

PTI chief said ‘missing’ people of several families in FATA should be recovered as their families are in state of agony. He said the landmines in the tribal areas should also be removed and checkposts be decreased.

“I will talk with the Army Chief on the issue of decreasing checkposts in FATA”, Imran assured.